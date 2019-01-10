Gold hits five-year high, crosses Rs 33,000 mark on macroeconomic risks

hit the highest in over five years following its global demand as a safe haven to mitigate risk and support from local jewellers. The yellow metal gained amid concerns of geopolitical and macroeconomic issues which threatened global economic slowdown.

Standard (995 purity) gold in the popular Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai jumped by more than 1 per cent to trade at Rs 32,090 per 10 gram on Thursday from Rs 31,850 per 10 gram on Wednesday. Similarly, pure (999 purity) gold inched up to trade at Rs 32,215 per 10 gram on Thursday from Rs 31,975 per 10 gram on Wednesday. Such a level has not been breached since September 2013. Including GST, price of gold touched Rs 33,333 per 10 grams.

Due to high prices and an inauspicious gold buying period, customers have stayed away from the yellow metal and as a result gold price in the Mumbai market is selling at a discount of $8-10 per ounce or Rs 200 per 10 gram discount is calculated on cost of imports.

Prices in rupee terms was largely driven by the prevailing price trend in dollar terms in the world market. In the benchmark London bullion market, gold shot up by 7.8 per cent or $93 from its recent low of $1,200.37 an oz on November 12, 2018. Since then, however, gold price in Indian have jumped by a mere 3.1 per cent due to appreciation of rupee against the US dollar.

“Macro economy is slowing down. The slowdown in the economy requires a stimulus which is expected in the next six months. Economists have already started talking about a ‘no more’ interest rate hike. Later, interest rate cut may also be possible. Hence, gold is proving as real investment asset for returns in future. moved in a narrow range in the last few years. Now, a couple of triggers may push further up,” said Kishore Narne, Associate Director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Gold faced significant headwinds for most of 2018. The dollar strengthened and the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rate steadily, while other central banks kept policy accommodative. The US economy was helped by the Trump administration’s tax cuts. These factors fuelled positive investor sentiment which, in turn, pushed US stock prices higher, at least until the start of October 2018.

“We expect increased market uncertainty and the expansion of protectionist economic policies will make gold increasingly attractive as a hedge. While gold may face headwinds from higher interest rates and US dollar strength, these effects are expected to be limited as the Fed has signalled a more neutral stance. Structural economic reforms in key will continue to support demand for gold in jewellery, technology and as means of savings,” said a report from the World Gold Council.

Analysts are now forecasting gold will hit $1310 an oz which, if breached, may push the bullion further up to $1,380 an oz by March 2019. The sudden spurt in crude oil prices this week looks unsustainable. Central banks globally have continued accumulating gold as its currency reserves which is driving bullion demand on broader scale.

“The broad equity market is experiencing certain negatives including macroeconomic risks. Unless some big events take place really, gold price would not hold ground above $1380 an oz level. But, crossing immediate resistance of $1,310 an oz may see gold price more upsurge from the current level,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz.

“Barring wedding season demand, physical buyers abstained from fresh orders despite long wedding season this year. Physical demand was lower also due to inauspicious month of Paush (between December 15 and January 15). Customers come to finalise design but they do not place orders. Probably, they might come after January 15. But, gold demand jumps with the actual price rise in physical market as consumers book their requirement in anticipation of further price rise,” said Kumar Jain, Director, Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri, a bullion dealer and jewellery retailer in Zaveri Bazaar here.

India’s gold demand remained tepid in calendar year 2018.