Gold holds advance as coronavirus adds to risks for global growth

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
Gold held onto Friday’s gain amid risk-off sentiment as investors weigh mixed labor data from the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt and the threat of the omicron variant.
Data Friday showed U.S. job growth registered its smallest increase this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%, offering a mixed picture that may nevertheless push the Fed to quicken the wind-down of pandemic stimulus. It came after Chair Jerome Powell signaled faster tapering of asset purchases amid elevated inflation.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their forecasts for the U.S. economy this year and next after deciding that the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus would exert a “modest downside” drag on growth. Moderna Inc. President Stephen Hoge said there’s a “real risk” that existing Covid-19 vaccines will be less effective against omicron, while U.S. medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the variant’s severity may be limited.
Bullion climbed Friday to pare a third straight weekly loss, the longest stretch since September, amid the prospects of less accommodative monetary policy and omicron risks. U.S. consumer prices due this Friday are projected to show the largest annual advance in decades, keeping pressure on the Fed to deliver swifter tightening.
“Gold is still struggling to break above the $1,800 level and we are yet to see any significant safe-haven flows from the recent omicron development,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “Gold investors will be paying very close attention to the U.S. inflation numbers out this Friday, so we might see a reaction if we get another beat to the upside.”
Spot gold was steady at $1,784.48 an ounce by 7:13 a.m. in London after rising 0.8% Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. Silver and palladium fell, while platinum advanced 0.5%.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU