Gold import likely to fall to two-decade low on demand destruction

in India in Calendar 2020 is expected to fall to a near two-decade low following demand destrucion. Experts see import falling by 50 per cent to around 350 tonnes, the lowest since 2003. The reason for this is huge demand destruction since March, caused by a surge in prices and the subsequent lockdown.

Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown has had a very bad impact on India’s jewellery industry with demand equations completely changed. Those interested in buying the metal at whatever price have partly shifted to paper gold, while many others have preferred to sell the gold they own or offer it as collateral to generate short-term liquidity. Jewellers are now approaching them to sell digitally. All these have badly hit the demand for gold despite the fact that it has been the best-performing asset in 2020 so far.

Last year, according to data by the World Gold Council, India imported 647 tonnes of gold. In the first quarter of the current calendar (quarter ended March), 78.4 tonnes were imported, while in the June quarter only 11 tonnes were imported, most of it for export purpose. The scene is July is no more encouraging. Demand is expected to fall by a third during 2020.

Several market veterans were estimating import quantities at 350 tonnes, or about half of last year's figure. This will be lowest since 2003. In that year too, was as low as 350 tonnes.





As far as bill is concerned, in first half of 2020, the bill has fallen to $5.86 billion, a level not seen since 2005. In first half of 2005 import was $7.7 billion.

Chirag Sheth, Principal Consultant, India and south asia, Metal Focus said, “Indian gold demand is likely to drop significantly in 2020 due to the impact of Covid. We believe that discretionary spending of high-value items like jewellery is likely to be curtailed significantly.”

Jewellers also are also adopting different strategies to meet the challenges that have emerged after Covid-19.

Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA, a retail jewellery chain said, “We see a new world post Covid 19. The way we function as retailers has drastically changed. The biggest challenge is to manage the dynamism and quick response to opening and shutting of stores, depending on the current situation in terms of containment. The second biggest challenge is to keep customers engaged when they are unsure of stepping out of their houses for shopping.”

Paper gold is already grabbing a larger share of gold demand. Sovereign Gold Bonds issued the past four months beginning April, sold gold amounting to 10.8 tonnes. These bonds don’t need to keep equivalent stock of physical gold and hence that much demand of physical gold is lost. Gold ETFs need to keep physical gol, and around 4-5 tonnes worth ETFs have been bought since April. Both these form of paper gold saw a sudden spike post lockdown.