Gold, silver prices rise in early trading; gold selling at Rs 50,350
Gold, silver prices fall in early trading; yellow metal sells at Rs 54,600
Gold to retain its glitter; may touch Rs 60,000 per 10 grams level in 2023
Gold prices rise, yellow metal trading at Rs 54,710; silver unchanged
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 54,480, silver rises by Rs 1,200
Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,480
Trend to remain positive for Gold above Rs 54,040; Silver 66,940
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,380
Gold falls by Rs 600, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,220
Gold rises in early trade, up by Rs 170; silver unchanged at Rs 70,100
Play safe, but play to win: From ITC to L&T, best blue-chips for 2023
Business Standard

Gold may touch new high of Rs 62,000 this year on back of dollar weakness

Brokerages expect upside on hedging demand amid global slowdown risk

Gold  | Gold Prices | Dollar

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Gold
With central banks at the peak of their rate-hike cycle, gold will continue to attract investments. | Photo: Bloomberg

Demand for gold as a safe-haven asset may rise due to geopolitical uncertainty and the looming risk of recession in 2023, say brokerages.

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 06:10 IST

