Gold policy announcement by Union finance minister in budget delayed

The announcement of a comprehensive gold policy as proposed by the Union finance minister in his Budget speech on February 1 has been further delayed. A panel set up by the Niti Ayog and headed by a principal adviser in it, Ratan P Watal, had given a report on this to the finance ministry on February 22.

In March, a ministry official had said the policy would be announced in April. However, the Nirav Modi fraud case and then changes in portfolios of officials in charge of gold policy in the ministry had delayed the finalisation. Sources said another ...