Gold trading at Rs 51,820 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 60,600 a kg

The rate of gold decreased by Rs 280 per 10 gram on Thursday with 24-carat of the metal trading at at Rs 51,820. Meanwhile, the rate of silver went down by Rs 1,000, with the precious metal trading at Rs 60,600 per kg on Thursday.

According to Goodreturns website, the price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold also decreased by Rs 250 as the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,500 on Wednesday,

The price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,820 in these cities.

The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai with the metal selling at Rs 47,500 in these regions.

In Chennai, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is Rs 51,710 and Rs 47,400, respectively.

The price of gold varies for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.