Gold trading at Rs 51,820 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 60,600 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 49,970 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 62,700/kg
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
10 gm of gold trading at Rs 53,440 today, silver selling at Rs 66,700 a kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,450 per 10 gm today; silver at Rs 59,400 a kg
Gold selling at Rs 50,290 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 61,000 a kg
-
Meanwhile, in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,000 per kg for the day.
On Wednesday, gold prices rose from a two-week low as investors looked toward the safe-haven metal amid worries over an increase in inflation primarily due to rising fuel prices, although a stronger dollar and higher US yields kept gains in check.
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $1,847.39 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. ET (1750 GMT), having hit its lowest since May 19 at $1,827.80 earlier in the session. US gold futures settled 0.02 per cent higher at $1,848.7.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU