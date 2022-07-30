Gold price rises nominally by Rs 110, silver dearer by Rs 1,500 a kg

Gold price rose by Rs 110 per 10 gram with 24-carat of the yellow metal trading at Rs 51,490. The price of silver, on other the hand, rose by Rs 1,500 per kg to Rs 58,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,200 today after an increase of Rs 100.

In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,490 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,200 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,660 and Rs 47,350 per 10 gm.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 52,420 and Rs 48,050, respectively.

In, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 58,000. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is trading at Rs 62,300 on Friday.