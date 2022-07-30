Gold price rises nominally by Rs 110, silver dearer by Rs 1,500 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Highlights: Russell-Mania leads Kolkata to a 54 run win
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
-
Gold price rose by Rs 110 per 10 gram with 24-carat of the yellow metal trading at Rs 51,490. The price of silver, on other the hand, rose by Rs 1,500 per kg to Rs 58,000 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,200 today after an increase of Rs 100.
In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,490 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,200 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,660 and Rs 47,350 per 10 gm.
In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 52,420 and Rs 48,050, respectively.
In, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 58,000. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is trading at Rs 62,300 on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU