Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 57,990, silver price unchanged at Rs 68,500

prices rose Rs 10 from yesterday's close during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of 24 carat trading at Rs 57,990, according to the GoodReturns website. prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 68,500.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat went up by Rs 10 to trade at Rs 53,160.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,160.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,310, Rs 53,210, and Rs 53,910, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,990.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,140, Rs 58,040, and Rs 58,810, respectively.

US edged down on Wednesday due to an uptick in the US dollar and bond yields, while investors assessed the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory after a closely-watched consumer prices report showed still-high inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,901.24 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, having briefly slipped below the key $1,900 level earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,905.30.

(With inputs from Reuters)