Gold price rises to Rs 56,290, silver price unchanged at Rs 66,800

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
-
Gold price rose by Rs 170 in Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,290, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 66,800.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 150 to Rs 51,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 51,650, Rs 51,750, and Rs 52,350, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,290.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 56,440, Rs 56,340, and Rs 57,110, respectively.
US gold prices were lower on Thursday as the dollar firmed, with a fresh set of global economic data cementing investor worries that global interest rates would stay higher for longer than expected.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,833.57 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT, after hitting a one-week peak on Wednesday. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,840.50.
Although considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates to tame rising prices increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Gold prices "are just consolidating. The dollar has strengthened and that's why we see gold prices coming down a little," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 09:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU