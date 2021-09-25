Gold price today at Rs 45,240 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 60,600 a kg

The price of 22-carat on Saturday slid to Rs 45,240 for 10 gm from Rs 45,380 on Friday. was at Rs 61,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat was down at Rs 45,350 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it declined to Rs 43,570. The Mumbai rate is Rs 45,240, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat gold edged lower to Rs 46,240 per 10 gm on Saturday from Rs 46,300 in the Friday trading session.

Silver, on Saturday,remained static at Rs 60,600 per kilogram.

The Indian rupee depreciated 13 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, in line with other Asian currencies amid a strong greenback in the overseas market.

In the global market, US Fed Chair indicated a gradual tapering at the end of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that impacted the international gold market negatively.