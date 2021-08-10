Gold price today at Rs 45,280 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat on Monday fell by Rs 410 to trade at Rs 45,280 from Rs 45,690 a day earlier. Silver was selling at Rs 63,600 per kg: dropping Rs 1,400 from yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.

jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 45,500 per 10 gm.

For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 45,280, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 43,800, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat fell down by Rs 410 to Rs 46,280 per 10 gm.

In the global market, gold slumped to a more than four-month low as strong US jobs data bolstered expectations for an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's economic support measures.

Spot gold dropped 1.9% to $1,729.09 an ounce. U. S. gold futures settled 2.1% down at $1,726.50.