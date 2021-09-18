Gold price today at Rs 45,390 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 61,600 a kg

-
-
The price of 22-carat gold on Saturday slid to Rs 45,390 for 10 gm from Rs 45,780 on Friday. Silver was at Rs 61,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was down at Rs 45,550 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it declined to Rs 43,710. The Mumbai rate is Rs 45,390, according to the website.
The price for 24-carat gold edged lower to Rs 46,390 per 10 gm on Saturday from Rs 46,780 in the Friday trading session.
Silver, on Saturday, witnessed a decline of Rs 1,200 to Rs 61,600 from Rs 62,800 per kilogram on Saturday.
The Indian rupee inched higher by 6 paise to 73.46 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities.
In the global market, recently published US CPI data showed a little improvement earlier which kept the bullion market down. However, the gold prices and silver prices gained in the international markets.
