Gold price today at Rs 45,490 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 58,300 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 45,490 per ten gram on Friday in India, down Rs 610 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 58,300 per kg, down Rs 2,150 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 45,200 and 44,490. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 43,360, according to the website.

In Delhi,10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,310 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 45,490.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 47,300. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 48,250.