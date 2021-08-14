Gold price today at Rs 45,860 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat increased by Rs 320 to Rs 45,860 on Saturday, amid a recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,540 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was selling at Rs 62,500 per kg: up Rs 200 from yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.

jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 45,850 per 10 gm of For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 45,860, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 43,950, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 46,860 per 10 gm, and increase of Rs 320 from yesterday's price.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,020 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is 46,860.