Gold price today at Rs 45,980 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,700 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat fell by Rs 180 to Rs 45,980 on Tuesday, after a slight recovery in international precious metal prices a day before. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,160 per 10 grams. Silver was selling at Rs 62,700 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.

jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 46,160 and 45,980 per 10 gm of gold, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,480, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat fell by Rs 180 to Rs 46,980 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,360 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is 46,980.