Gold price today at Rs 46,150 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Thursday inched marginally up to Rs 46,150 for 10 gm from Rs 46,120 on Wednesday. Silver was at Rs 67,900 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 46,250 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it was up by Rs 150 to settle at Rs 44,550. The Mumbai rate is Rs 46,150, according to the website.
The price for 24-carat gold edged higher to Rs 47,150 per 10 gm on Thursday from Rs 47,120 in the Wednesday trading session.
Silver, on Wednesday, witnessed an upward tick to Rs 67,800 from Rs 67,600 per kilogram on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee gained, strengthened by 12 paise to 74.25 against the US dollar in trade on Wednesday.
In the global market, gold ticked high during the Wednesday trading session due to weakening of US dollar as US Fed reassured markets that interest rates will not be hiked quickly. Last week the precious metal slid by 6% marking its biggest weekly drop.
Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,779.40 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying.
US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,782.20 an ounce.
