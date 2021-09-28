Gold price today at Rs 46,280 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 60,250 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 46,280 per ten gram on Tuesday in India, up Rs 40 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 60,250 per kg, up Rs 350 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 45,500 and 45,280, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 43,510, according to the website.

In Delhi,10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,640 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 46,280.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 47,470. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 48,450.