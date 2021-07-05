Gold price today at Rs 46,310 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10 from a day before to Rs 46,310 in India on Monday. Silver was at Rs 69,200 per kg, observing no daily change in price, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold rates in India rose higher today following cues in the overseas market amid strong US jobs data and the weakened dollar.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,460 per 10 gm.

In Chennai, it was Rs 44,860. In Mumbai, the price was Rs 46,310.

The price of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs 10 from a day before to Rs 47,310 on Monday.

The Indian rupee stood at Rs 74.55 against the US dollar.

On the international platform, spot gold was seen at $ 1,784.21 an ounce and; US gold futures were at $ 1,783.30 an ounce.