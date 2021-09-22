Gold price today at Rs 46,330 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 59,800 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 46,330 per ten gram on Wednesday in India, up Rs 200 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 59,800 per kg, down Rs 200 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 45,650 and 45,330, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 43,740, according to the website.

In Delhi,10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,800 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 46,330.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 47,720. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 48,250.