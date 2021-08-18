Gold price today at Rs 46,350 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 190 to Rs 46,350 on Wednesday, reacting to recovery in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,160 per 10 grams.



Silver was selling at Rs 63,600 per kg, up by Rs 900, according to the website Good Returns.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 46,350 and 46,430 per 10 gm of gold, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,580, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 450 to Rs 47,430 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,560 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is 47,430.