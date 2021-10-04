Gold price today at Rs 46,490 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 60,500 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 46,490 per ten gram on Monday in India, up Rs 10 from trade yesterday as fuel prices climb up to record highs and the central bank’s rate-setting committee meets this week.

Silver is selling at Rs 60,500 per kg: unchanged from Sunday’s trading, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,560 and Rs 45,490 on Monday. In Chennai, the price is Rs 43,880, according to the website. In Kolkata, the price is Rs 45,870.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,720 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 46,490.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,870. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 48,570.

The central bank’s six-member monetary policy committee will meeting October 6-8 to and its decision on rates will be announced on the last day. The committee is widely expected to leave the repo rate unchanged.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday to send rates climbing to new record highs across the country as government officials said oil companies haven't passed on the entire increase warranted from international oil and gas rising to three-year highs, according to news agency PTI.