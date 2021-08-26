Gold price today at Rs 46,490 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,400 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 160 to sell at Rs 46,490 on Thurssday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,650 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling at Rs 63,400 per kg, up by Rs 600 from the previous trade, according to Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of gold was at Rs 46,500 and 46,490. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,740, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 160 to stand at Rs 47,490 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,700 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is Rs 47,490.