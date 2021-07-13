Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg

-
-
The price of 22-carat gold slid on Tuesday to Rs 46,710 for 10 gm from Rs 46,810 and silver dipped to Rs 69,100 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was down to Rs 46,800 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it dropped to Rs 45,070. The rate in Mumbai was Rs 46,710, according to the website.
Prices for 24-carat gold witnessed a decline of Rs 100 per 10 gram to Rs 47,710 on Tuesday from Rs 47,810 in the previous trading session.
Silver fell by Rs 200 per kilogram to Rs 69,100 per kilogram from Rs 69,300 in the previous trade.
The rupee pared some of its initial gains and settled 6 paise higher at 74.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, ahead of the release of key inflation data.
In the global market, gold fell on Monday in step with a stronger dollar as investors cautiously looked forward to US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline for easing its bond purchases.
Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,804.80 per ounce by 1:50 pm EDT US gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,805.90.
