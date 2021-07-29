Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,400 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold rose on Thursday to trade at Rs 46,850: a change of Rs 10 from Wednesday. Silver remains unchanged compared to yesterday's prices to sell at Rs Rs 67,400 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.

Gold price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,960 per 10 gm, a change of Rs 210 over yesterday's prices. For Mumbai, the prices gained Rs 190 to stand at Rs 46,850 per 10 gm.

The rate in Chennai is Rs 45,220 per 10 gm, according to the website.

The price of 24-carat gold also gained by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 47,850 per 10 gm.

On Wednesday, shook off initial declines to move higher after a US Federal Reserve policy statement as chair Jerome Powell flagged lingering risks to the US economy from the Delta coronavirus variant, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,801.10 per ounce by 2:56 p.m. EDT (1856 GMT). US gold futures were little changed at $1,800.50.