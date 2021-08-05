Gold price today at Rs 46,950 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,000 a kg

-
The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 on Thursday to trade at Rs 46,950. Silver was selling at Rs 68,000 per kg: a gain of Rs 400 compared to yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm. For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 46,950, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 45,330, according to the website.
The rate of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 47,950 per 10 gm, down Rs 10 compared to yesterday.
In the global market, gold gave up early gains on Wednesday as comments from a top US Federal Reserve official and record US services industry activity data shifted concerns back to the Federal Reserve potentially easing asset purchases later in the year, Reuters.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,811.38 per ounce by 2:11 p.m. EDT, while US gold futures settled little changed at $1,814.50. Prices jumped 1% earlier in the session on the back of weaker than expected ADP jobs data.
