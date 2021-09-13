Gold price today at Rs 47,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 64,200 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 47,070 per ten gram on Monday in India while silver is selling at Rs 64,200 per kg, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,140 and 46,070, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 44,390, according to the website.

In Delhi,10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,340 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,070.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,390. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,140.