Gold price today at Rs 47,220 for 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,300 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold on Saturday fell by Rs 190, to Rs 47,220 for 24-carat. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,220. Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver on Saturday increased by Rs 1,800 to Rs 64,300.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,110, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,850. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Saturday is Rs 47,220 and Rs 46,220 respectively.

In Chennai, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,410 while that of 22-carat is Rs 45,050. The yellow metal in Kolkata is trading at Rs 49,250 for 10 gram of 24-carat. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is Rs 46,550.

The yellow metal is Bengaluru for gram of 24-carat is trading at Rs 48,760 on Saturday, and that for 22-carat, the price of gold in the city is Rs 44,700.

The price of gold differs across the nation owing to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday is Rs 64,300. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 68,600. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,300 on Saturday.