Gold price today at Rs 47,290 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 62,100 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat was on Thursday selling at Rs 47,290 up by Rs 260 from trading yesterday. was at Rs 62,100 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat was Rs 50,510. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 48,480. The Mumbai rate is Rs 47,290, according to the website.

on Thursday was trading at Rs 62,100 per kilogram from Rs 61,800 in Wednesday trading session.

The rupee weakened by 16 paise to close at 75.52 against the US Dollar on rising crude oil price.



Wall Street rose on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors saw an imminent end to ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy as a vote of confidence in the economy, while two-year Treasury yields hit 18-month highs on bets that policy tightening is in the offing, Reuters reported.