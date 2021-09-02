Gold price today at Rs 47,380 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,000 a kg

-
Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,380 on Thursday in India, unchanged from trading yesterday and reflecting international trend.
Silver is selling at Rs 63,000 per kg, unchanged from yesterday, according to Good Returns website.
The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,680 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,380. In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,610. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49, 500.
Gold traded internationally within a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors largely looked past a slew of US economic readings to focus on key labour data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans, Reuters reported.
Gold will continue to consolidate until the labour market report, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.
Stronger US data could boost the dollar and in turn weigh on gold prices, analysts told Reuters.
Asian stocks were steady Thursday after US technology shares climbed in a defensive tilt to the Wall Street rally, and as traders await employment data to assess when the Federal Reserve may pare stimulus.
Indian factory activity expanded at a slower pace last month as persistent pandemic-related weakness weighed on demand and output, forcing firms to cut jobs again following a brief recovery in July, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
