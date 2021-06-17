Gold price today at Rs 47,410 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 71,300 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 53,410 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,610 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,900 a kg
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
-
The price of 22-carat gold on Thursday slid to Rs 47,410 for 10 gm from Rs 47,600 and silver was trading at Rs 71,300 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was down to Rs 47,500 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it slid to Rs 45,750. The rate in Mumbai was Rs 47,410, according to the website.
Prices for 24-carat gold witnessed a decline of Rs 190 per 10 gram to Rs 48,410 on Thursday from Rs 48,600 in the previous trading session.
Silver dipped by Rs 200 per kilogram to Rs 71,300 per kilogram from Rs 71,500 in the previous trade.
The rupee depreciated for the seventh straight session, edging lower by one paisa against the US dollar on Wednesday, to settle at 73.32 (provisional) ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting and muted domestic equities.
In the global market, gold prices slipped over 1% on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve officials brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023.
Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,839.06 per ounce by 2:42 pm EDT, having earlier hit its lowest level since May 14 at $1,833.65. US gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,861.40.
Gold was further bruised by a jump in the dollar and yields after the announcement. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU