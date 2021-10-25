Gold price today at Rs 47,660 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 65,600 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Monday selling at Rs 47,660, up Rs 10 from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 65,600 per kg, same as yesterday’s trading price, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,910 and Rs 46,660.

In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 45,160, according to the website.

In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 51,170. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 49,260. The Mumbai rate is Rs 47,660, while it is Rs 49,710 in Kolkata, according to the website.