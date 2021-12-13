Gold price today at Rs 47,780 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 61,200 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 10 on Monday, with 24 carat of it trading at Rs 47,780 and 22 carat at Rs 46,780.

The price of 1 kg of silver remained unchanged from yesterday, trading at Rs 61,200 this morning.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,560, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 47,780, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,260 and Rs 46,780, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,510 on Monday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,390.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,960, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,260, as per the Goodreturns website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,100 on Monday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,200.