Gold price today at Rs 47,850 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 60,700 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 10 on Saturday, with 24-carat of it trading at Rs 47,850 and 22-carat at Rs 46,850.

The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 900, trading at Rs 60,700 this morning.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,400, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 47,850, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,110 and Rs 46,850, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,050 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,150.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,810, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,110, as per the Goodreturns website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 64,800 on Friday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 60,700.

Silver is trading at Rs 60,800 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of the precious metal is Rs 64,800.