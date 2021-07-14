Gold price today at Rs 47,890 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,400 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,890 Wednesday, up from Rs 46,710 Tuesday. Silver rose to Rs 69,400 per kg, up from Rs 69,100, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,950 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it stood at Rs 45,210. The rate in Mumbai was Rs 46,890, according to the website. The rate in Kolkata was Rs 47,300, compared to Rs 50,000 the previous session.

Price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold rose to Rs 47,890 on Wednesday, up from Rs 47,710 the previous trading session.

Silver increased by Rs 300 per kilogram to Rs 69,400 per kilogram from Rs 69,100 in the previous trade.