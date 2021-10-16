Gold price today at Rs 48,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,600 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Satrurday selling at Rs 48,070, up by Rs 100 from yesterday. Silver was at Rs 63,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,959 and 47,070. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 45,150, according to the website.

In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 51,220. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 49,260. The Mumbai rate is Rs 48,070, while it is Rs 49,950 in Kolkata, according to the website.

Silver on Saturday was trading at Rs 63,600 per kilogram from Rs 62,200 in Friday trading session.