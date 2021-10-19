Gold price today at Rs 48,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,600 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Tuesday selling at Rs 48,070, unchanged from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 63,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,450 and Rs 47,070.

In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 44,620, according to the website.

In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 50,670.

In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 48,680. The Mumbai rate is Rs 48,070, while it is Rs 49,450 in Kolkata, according to the website.

Silver on Tuesday was trading at Rs 63,600 per kilogram, unchanged from the previous trading session.