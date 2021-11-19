Gold price today at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 66,300 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Friday decreased by Rs 370 to Rs 49,100 from Thursday's trading price. The price of silver decreased by Rs 100 per kg to Rs 66,300, according to goodreturns.in.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,420 and in Mumbai it is Rs 49,100. The prices of ten gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai are Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,100.

Gold in 24 carat is selling at Rs 50,550 in Chennai, while 22 carat is at 46,340. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs Rs 51,000 and 22 carat for Rs 48,300.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,400 on Tuesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 66,300.