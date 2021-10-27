Gold price today at Rs 48,270 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 66,000 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Wednesday selling at Rs 48,270, up Rs 510 from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 66,000 per kg, same as yesterday’s trading price, according to the Good Returns website.



Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.



In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 47,200 and Rs 47,270.



In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 45,380, according to the website.



In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 51,490. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 49,510. The Mumbai rate is Rs 48,270, while it is Rs 50,100 in Kolkata, according to the website.