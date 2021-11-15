Gold price today at Rs 48,290 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 67,200 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 67,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 45,280 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 45,540 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,300 a kg
-
The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Monday increased by Rs 10 to Rs 49,290 from Sunday's trading price. A kg of silver is selling at Rs 67,200--unchanged from Sunday's price, according to goodreturns.in.
In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,420 and in Mumbai it is Rs 49,290. The price of ten gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,290.
Gold in 24 carat is selling at Rs 50,790 in Chennai, while 22 carat is at Rs 46,560. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,250 and 22 carat for Rs 48,550.
The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,700 on Monday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 67,200.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU