Gold price today at Rs 48,290 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 67,200 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Monday increased by Rs 10 to Rs 49,290 from Sunday's trading price. A kg of silver is selling at Rs 67,200--unchanged from Sunday's price, according to goodreturns.in.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,420 and in Mumbai it is Rs 49,290. The price of ten gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,290.

Gold in 24 carat is selling at Rs 50,790 in Chennai, while 22 carat is at Rs 46,560. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,250 and 22 carat for Rs 48,550.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.



In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,700 on Monday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 67,200.