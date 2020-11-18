Gold price today at Rs 50,940 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 63,610 a kg

Gold price today rose by Rs 190 to Rs 50,940 from Rs 50,750 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 63,610 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 100 to Rs 49,650 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it decreased by Rs 200 to Rs 48,010. In Mumbai, the rate rose by Rs 190 to Rs 49,940 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was also down by Rs 200 to Rs 52,390 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, December gold futures fell 0.28 per cent to Rs 50,774 per 10 gm. December silver futures were down 0.62 per cent to Rs 63,298 per kg.

In the international market, gold inched down but held in a narrow range, as a weaker dollar and concerns about surging coronavirus cases and their impact on the economy vied with optimism about the race to deliver a vaccine.