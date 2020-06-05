Gold price today: Rs 46767 per 10 gm; silver at Rs 47,930 per kg

price on Thursday fell from Rs 46,845 to Rs 46767 per 10 gram, while slipped from Rs 48,295 to Rs 47930 per kilogram, according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The jewellery prices vary across India — the second largest consumer of the metal — due to excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

Domestic futures jumped to as high as Rs 46,600 per 10 grams on Thursday amid gains in global rates. MCX gold futures rose by Rs 501 per 10 grams - or 1.09 per cent - to Rs 46,600 per 10 grams mark at the strongest level during the session, compared to their previous close of Rs 46,099 per 10 grams. The gold futures contract (delivery on June 5) was last seen trading at the strongest level of the day at Rs 46,600 per 10 grams.

According to website goodreturns.in, the price for 24-carat gold in New Delhi fell to Rs 46,500 from Rs 46,650 per 10 gram. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 48,640 and Mumbai Rs 46,100.





The price of 22-carat gold is about Rs 45,300 in New Delhi per 10 gram while in Chennai, the price is at Rs 44,560. In Mumbai, it is Rs 45,100.

On Thursday, the website had recorded the 24-carat at Rs 46,100, a decline of Rs 800 from previous day.

The lowest record of gold rate past month stood at Rs 45,300 on May 12, and highest price touched Rs 47,600 on May 20.

According to goodreturns.in, the price of fell Rs 400 to Rs 48,500 per kilogram across the country.

Last week, the price of jumped by 3.33 per cent in Mumbai's spot Zaveri Bazaar to hit the highest in six-and-a-half years as investors booked the white precious metal as an alternative to gold.