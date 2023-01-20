Gold price unchanged in early trade; selling at Rs 56,730 per 10 grams

remained unchanged on Friday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,730. fell Rs 300 from yesterday's close. The precious metal is selling at Rs 71,900 per kg.



The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,000 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.



In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 56,730 and Rs 52,000, respectively.



In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 56,890 and Rs 52,150, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,710 and Rs 52,900, respectively.



US rose over 1% on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and some safe-haven demand as weak US economic readings and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials fuelled recession worries.



Spot gold shot up 1.1% to $1,924.09 per ounce by 1:52 a.m. ET (1852 GMT), close to its 9-month peak of $1,929 reached on Monday. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9% at $1,923.9.



In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 71,900, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 73,500. In Kolkota, the metal is selling at Rs 72,200.



Spot silver jumped 1.5% to $23.77 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $1,034.88 while palladium gained 1.5% to $1,743.50