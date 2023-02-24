Gold prices fall by Rs 220 to Rs 56,510; silver remains unchanged

dipped by Rs 220 from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade as ten grams of 24 carat gold is trading at Rs 56,510, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, however, remained unchanged during the early trade as 1 kg of the precious metal is trading at Rs 68,800.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also went down by Rs 200 to trade at Rs 51,800.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,800.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,850, and Rs 52,450, respectively.The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,510.The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,610, Rs 56,560, and Rs 57,220, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,823.16 per ounce by 2:16 p.m.