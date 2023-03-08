JUST IN
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 56,550
MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to exhibit range-bound trade
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 56,550
Gold prices rise by Rs 100 to Rs 56,550, silver remain prices unchanged
Gold prices rise by Rs 160 to Rs 56,450, silver price falls by Rs 300
Gold price rises to Rs 56,290, silver price unchanged at Rs 66,800
Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 56,120; silver price unchanged at Rs 66,800
Gold prices fall Rs 150 to Rs 51,350, silver falls to Rs 67,800 per kg
Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 56,180 per 10 gm
Gold price unchanged at Rs 56,510 per 10 g; silver price falls Rs 500
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty down over 100 points; Asia-Pacific trade mixed
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices fall Rs 200, silver prices unchanged at Rs 67,000 per kg

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,650

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices fell Rs 200 in Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,350, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 67,000 per kilogram.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,650.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,650.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,800, Rs 51,700, and Rs 52,350, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,350.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,500, Rs 56,400, and Rs 57,110, respectively.

US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, as the dollar jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated rate hikes could come at a faster pace from the US central bank in his testimony to a congressional committee.

Spot gold was down 1.8 per cent at $1,813.11 per ounce by 1:54 p.m. ET (1854 GMT). US gold futures fell 1.9 per cent to settle at $1,817.70 per ounce.

The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Powell told US lawmakers on Tuesday.

"This direct reference to 'faster tightening' even if mitigated by 'if warranted' is more of a shove than a nudge, putting the precious metals complex under pressure as the dollar surges," said Tai Wong, a senior trader at Heraeus Precious Metals in New York.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 08:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.