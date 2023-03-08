Gold prices fall Rs 200, silver prices unchanged at Rs 67,000 per kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
-
Gold prices fell Rs 200 in Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,350, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 67,000 per kilogram.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,650.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,650.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,800, Rs 51,700, and Rs 52,350, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,350.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,500, Rs 56,400, and Rs 57,110, respectively.
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, as the dollar jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated rate hikes could come at a faster pace from the US central bank in his testimony to a congressional committee.
Spot gold was down 1.8 per cent at $1,813.11 per ounce by 1:54 p.m. ET (1854 GMT). US gold futures fell 1.9 per cent to settle at $1,817.70 per ounce.
The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Powell told US lawmakers on Tuesday.
"This direct reference to 'faster tightening' even if mitigated by 'if warranted' is more of a shove than a nudge, putting the precious metals complex under pressure as the dollar surges," said Tai Wong, a senior trader at Heraeus Precious Metals in New York.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 08:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU