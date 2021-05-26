Gold prices firm near multi-month highs on weaker dollar and yields

Gold reversed course on Tuesday, climbing towards last week's 4-1/2-month peak, supported by a weaker dollar and bond yields after Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time.
Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,885.47 per ounce by 0724 GMT, after falling as much as 0.5% earlier in the session.
US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,886.50.
"Weak dollar, rebound in investment demand and no major threat of tapering in near term from the US Federal Reserve are major reasons for gold achieving $1,885 recently," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
The dollar index slipped 0.3% to its lowest since Jan. 7 against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. [US/] [USD/]
Benchmark US Treasury yields fell to a two-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]
"Gold's critical support level lies around $1,845 an ounce, its 200-day moving average. As long as it holds above there, the uptrend remains intact," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
"Resistance remains at $1,890, after which I expect $1,900 to give way quite quickly on option and algo buy-stops, rising to $1920 an ounce."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2%, but comments from several Fed officials, including Bullard, supported the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.
Asian shares climbed in early trade, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight. [MKTS/GLOB]
Elsewhere, palladium rose 1.1% to $2,758.16 per ounce, after falling to a one-month low on Monday.
Silver fell 0.3% to $27.72, while platinum was steady at $1,175.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU