Gold prices inch down as higher yields outweigh stimulus optimism

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices inch down as dollar recovers; focus turns to Georgia race
Gold eases as dollar gains on 'knife-edge' Georgia runoffs outcomes
Gold hits two-month peak as investors brace for US Senate runoffs
Gold prices scale eight-week high as tighter lockdown measures loom
Gold prices likely to move up in 2021; stay invested for now, say analysts
-
By Sumita Layek
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as firmer Treasury yields eclipsed support from a Democrat sweep in Georgia Senate runoffs that boosted hopes for more stimulus.
Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,916.77 per ounce by 0250 GMT, after declining more than 1.5% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,918.40.
"The rise of 10-year bond yields after the Senate victory by Democrats in Georgia has pushed gold lower, because it's extremely sensitive to the trajectory of yields," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
Increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained firm after rising above 1% for the first time since March on Wednesday.
However, bullion's decline was limited as Democrat victories in two Georgia races cleared the way for a larger fiscal stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden.
Many investors view bullion as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that they fear could result from large stimulus measures.
Concerns briefly rose when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.
"The dollar is going to depreciate all through 2021, U.S. yields may move slightly higher from here, but they're not going to run away to the top side, in that environment gold should flourish," Halley said.
The Federal Reserve was nearly unanimous in its decision last month to leave its bond-buying programme unchanged, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's December policy meeting.
Meanwhile, more Americans were hospitalised with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark.
Among other precious metals, silver shed 1% to $27.03 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.9% to $1,091.75, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,441.18.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU