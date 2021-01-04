Gold prices scale eight-week high as tighter lockdown measures loom

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices likely to move up in 2021; stay invested for now, say analysts
Gold set to wrap the year with best performance in a decade with 24% rise
Gold caps its best year in a decade with the dollar on the ropes
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Buying in cryptocurrency is putting pressure on precious metals: Tradebulls
-
By Sumita Layek
(Reuters) - Gold prices started the new year on a high by notching an eight-week peak after surpassing the key $1,900 level on Monday, as a surge in COVID-19 cases and prospects of tougher coronavirus control measures lured investors to the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,919.07 per ounce by 0246 GMT, having hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,920.09, while U.S. gold futures climbed 1.5% to $1,923.50.
A business survey on Monday showed that activity growth in China's vast industrial sector had slowed, raising doubts about swift global economic rebound. Investors also looked forward to data from the United States and Europe that is due later in the day.
"Some potentially challenging macro data adds support for gold. The December PMIs could show elemental weakness, given the fact that COVID-19 is still ravaging livelihoods in the United States and Europe," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and APAC forex at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
The dollar remained weaker against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, while Nikkei was off the 30-year high milestone as possible tightening in coronavirus emergency rules for Tokyo weighed on sentiment.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at tougher lockdown restrictions, further lifting bullion's allure.
"A return to normal, thanks to the vaccines, at the earliest is in the second half of the year. That means monetary policy needs to be loose and that kind of environment can still entice people to hold gold as an insurance asset in the portfolio," Schnider said.
Markets now await U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of the latest meeting on Wednesday for clues on policy outlook.
Investor focus was also on Tuesday's Georgia runoff elections that will decide the control of the U.S. Senate, and the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
Silver gained 2.6% to $27.03 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.6% to $1,085.22 and palladium climbed 0.6% at $2,462.70.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU