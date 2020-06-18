Gold price today: Rs 47,410 per 10 gram; silver at Rs 47,600 per kg

Gold price jumped to Rs 47,410 from Rs 47,200 per 10 gram, while silver fell to Rs 47,600 from Rs 47,700 per kilogram on Thursday, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.

The prices of gold jewellery vary across India, which is the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is holding steady at Rs 46,200 per 10 gram, while in Chennai it is Rs 45,470. In Mumbai, the rate is Rs 46,050, according to Good Returns website. Prices of 24-carat in Chennai is Rs 49,610.

On MCX, August gold futures fell 0.48 per cent to Rs 47,338 per 10 gram. Silver July futures also rose nearly 0.22 per cent to Rs 48,436 per kilogram. MCX has decided to accept gold and silver bars refined at domestic refineries for deliveries, subject to final regulatory approval.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,200 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold for 24 carat gold in Delhi was trading marginally up by Rs 18 on steady international and geopolitical tensions between India and China," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Raising concerns over the pandemic, Beijing's city government on Tuesday raised its Covid-19 emergency response level to II from III, according to state media.

"Gold is gaining after Beijing suddenly tightened the measures, with schools shut and people advised not to leave the city unless necessary," said Alex Turro, market strategist at RJO Futures.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at $1,725 per ounce and silver at $17.45 per ounce.