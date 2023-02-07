Gold prices rise by Rs 280 to Rs 57,440; silver prices unchanged

rose by Rs 280 during Tuesday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 57,440, according to the GoodReturns website. remained unchanged during early trade with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,200.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold went up by Rs 250 and the yellow metal was trading at Rs 52,650.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at 52,650.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 52,800, Rs 53,650, and Rs 52,700, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Hyderabad and Kolkata, at Rs 57,440.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 57,590, Rs 58,530, and Rs 57,490, respectively.

Spot gold was 0.4 per cent higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of 0316 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan 6 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,886.60.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $22.33 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $970.94 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $1,596.74.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 71,200.

The price of 1 kg silver in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad is Rs 74,000.

