JUST IN
Gold prices rise by Rs 280 to Rs 57,440; silver prices unchanged
MCX Gold likely to re-test Rs 58,000; Silver may drop to Rs 63,500
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,930
Last year, central banks bought most gold since 1967: WGC
Gold price remain unchanged, trades at Rs 57,440; silver hikes by Rs 200
MCX Gold likely to consolidate; Silver may re-test Rs 70,000
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,440
Gold, silver prices hike; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,930 per 10 g
Silver lining: India's imports at record 9,450 tonnes amid demand revival
Gold price up in early trade; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,110 per 10 grams
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, China demand outlook brightens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices rise by Rs 280 to Rs 57,440; silver prices unchanged

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 57,590, Rs 58,530, and Rs 57,490

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices rose by Rs 280 during Tuesday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 57,440, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged during early trade with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,200.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold went up by Rs 250 and the yellow metal was trading at Rs 52,650.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at 52,650.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 52,800, Rs 53,650, and Rs 52,700, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Hyderabad and Kolkata, at Rs 57,440.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 57,590, Rs 58,530, and Rs 57,490, respectively.

Spot gold was 0.4 per cent higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of 0316 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan 6 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,886.60.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $22.33 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $970.94 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $1,596.74.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 71,200.

The price of 1 kg silver in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad is Rs 74,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 09:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.