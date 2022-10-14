JUST IN
Gold, silver rates go down in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 50,890/10 gm
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at 51,160
Gold prices fall by Rs 270; silver down by Rs 1,300, trading at Rs 59,500
Support for Gold moves higher to Rs 50,800; MCX Silver may test Rs 63,900
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal selling at 52,200
On the rise again: Gold rates at a discount to tackle price jump
Price of 24-carat gold rises Rs 100; silver unchanged at Rs 61,500
Gold prices rise slightly today; silver goes down, trading at Rs 61,500
Gold rate up by Rs 550; silver rises by Rs 4,400, selling at Rs 61,800
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,110
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement, Power Mech
Business Standard

Gold prices rise marginally in early trade, silver falls Rs 1,200

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,750 after a marginal rise of Rs 100

Topics
Gold  | Silver | Gold Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan
In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,150 and Rs 46,900 per 10 gm, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan

The price of gold rose marginally in early trade Friday with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,000, up Rs 110 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, fell Rs 1200 with the metal trading at Rs 57,300 per kg. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,750 after a marginal rise of Rs 100.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,000 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,750, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,150 and Rs 46,900 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,930 and Rs 47,600, respectively.

US gold prices fell on Friday, adding to the weekly decline, as a hotter-than-expected US inflation reading cemented bets of another hefty Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,660.10 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, while US gold futures dropped 0.6 per cent to $1,666.80.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 07:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.